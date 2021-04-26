Egypt: Sisi Lays Wreath On Unknown Soldier Memorial On Sinai Liberation Day

25 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday laid a wreath on the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Cairo's district of Nasr City on the occasion of Sinai Liberation Day.

Egypt celebrates Sinai Liberation Day on April 25 every year to commemorate the completion of the withdrawal of all Israeli military forces from the Sinai Peninsula in 1982, following the 1979 US-brokered Camp David peace accord.

Earlier in the day, President Sisi, in a tweet, paid tribute to the Egyptian people, "who are capable of achieving what they want regardless of any hardships or obstacles."

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.