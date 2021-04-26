Egypt: Sisi Lays Wreath On Unknown Soldier Memorial On Sinai Liberation Day

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday laid a wreath on the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Cairo's district of Nasr City on the occasion of Sinai Liberation Day.

Egypt celebrates Sinai Liberation Day on April 25 every year to commemorate the completion of the withdrawal of all Israeli military forces from the Sinai Peninsula in 1982, following the 1979 US-brokered Camp David peace accord.

Earlier in the day, President Sisi, in a tweet, paid tribute to the Egyptian people, "who are capable of achieving what they want regardless of any hardships or obstacles."