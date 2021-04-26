Egypt: FM Stresses Egypt's Firm Stance On Yemeni Crisis

25 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed Egypt's firm stance towards reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in a way that realizes the Yemenis' aspirations for security, stability and development and ends their protracted humanitarian crisis.

This political solution should be based on the three references represented by the Gulf initiative, the national dialogue's outcome and the UN resolution no. 2216, Shoukry said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Sunday.

During the meeting, the top Egyptian diplomat reiterated his country's full support for the Yemeni legitimate government and preserving Yemen's unity, independence and territorial integrity, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry affirmed that Yemen's security and stability is of utmost importance to the Arab national security in general and the Egyptian national security in particular, the spokesman added.

The foreign minister underlined that Egypt totally rejects and condemns the sustained Houthi attacks against Saudi territories, noting that Cairo backs all measures taken by Riyadh to defense its national security.

Shoukry also welcomed the recent Saudi initiative to solve the Yemeni conflict.

On his part, the UN envoy posted Shoukry on the latest developments in Yemen and his current endeavors to achieve ceasefire and resume the political process, with the aim of reaching an overall and sustainable settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

Griffiths commended Egypt's efforts to resolve the Yemeni conflict and provide continuous support to the Yemeni people.

Shoukry voiced Egypt's backing of the UN envoy's efforts to advance the political solution for the Yemeni issue.

