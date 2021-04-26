Rwanda: President Kagame Attends the Meeting On Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator

23 April 2021
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Kigali, Friday — President Kagame has on Friday attended the first-year anniversary of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator alongside the World Health Organisation Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

In his remarks, President Kagame noted that as the pandemic continues to evolve, often in an unpredictable manner, much more needs to be done to remove barriers to affordability and equitable distribution.

Since April 2020, the ACT-Accelerator partnership, launched by WHO and partners, has supported the fastest, most coordinated, and successful global effort in history to develop tools to fight a disease.

For full speech, click here

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.