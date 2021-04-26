Rwanda: President Kagame Attends the Meeting On Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator

press release

Kigali, Friday — President Kagame has on Friday attended the first-year anniversary of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator alongside the World Health Organisation Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

In his remarks, President Kagame noted that as the pandemic continues to evolve, often in an unpredictable manner, much more needs to be done to remove barriers to affordability and equitable distribution.

Since April 2020, the ACT-Accelerator partnership, launched by WHO and partners, has supported the fastest, most coordinated, and successful global effort in history to develop tools to fight a disease.

