President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has paid tribute to the Egyptian people as the country marks the 39th anniversary of the liberation of Sinai.

"The Egyptian people are always capable of achieving what they want regardless of any hardships or obstacles," Sisi said in a tweet Sunday.

The liberation of the peninsula was the outcome of a long struggle to restore the land, honor and dignity, he noted.

"May Allah preserve Egypt, its people and army."