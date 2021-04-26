Egypt: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi On the Occasion of the 39th Anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day

press release

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The Great People of Egypt,

I speak to you today on the anniversary of the liberation of Sinai, the precious part of Egyptian priceless land. It represents the sacred land and the crossing point of prophets and messengers that has always signified a strategic asset for Egypt and that is well placed in the hearts of all Egyptians. Sinai Liberation Day will always embody a special memory in every Egyptian conscience. The epic of Sinai restoration has not been only a military and diplomatic victory but also an immortal exemplary model conquering despair and frustration to regain military and political dignity. Egypt's overarching and ultimate goal has never been war but rather peace.

And we are here today recalling this glorious memory that represents an inexhaustible source from which future generations draw the meanings of pride, struggle, loyalty and belonging. This glorious memory is an example to be emulated in insistence on preserving national dignity and a lesson on preserving the national territory by work, diligence and science not by aspirations and slogans. We confirm to the whole world what the lessons of history have proven. That Egypt is able to preserve the gains of peace and seek for progress and prosperity.

Brothers and Sisters, Today's celebration of the liberation of Sinai generates renewed our momentum of action to ensure the protection of every inch of our country and the achievement of the aspirations and rights of its honorable people in a shining present and a bright future where the flags of freedom and dignity flutter high in its sky, shaded by security and safety, and where construction, development and progress are furthered. You, the people of Egypt, have the right to be proud of yourself and your country, for the battle of construction and development that we are all waging today is no less challenging and powerful than what our fathers and grandfathers had faced throughout the great history of our nation.

This battle obliges us all to stand together to protect the homeland's capabilities and preserve its sanctities in order to change the current reality, and to achieve a better future for children and grandchildren. This great country deserves our strenuous efforts. I have absolute confidence and strongly believe in the great Egyptian people, and I have great hope in the future. My dream for our dear Egypt is not less than its greatness and its history. We will make our ambition for tomorrow come true with our own hands.

Honorable People of Egypt, In conclusion, I would like to pay a deserved tribute to everyone who participated in the making of that glorious day. I would also like to pay tribute to the martyrs of duty, the loyal sons of Egypt who have achieved this great victory. This day will remain forever a festival for all Egyptians. It will remain in memory of a rights-based victory and peace. Furthermore, it will remain evidence on the heroics and sacrifices of the Egyptian military, and on the brilliance of the Egyptian negotiator to safeguard the nation's territory and preserve its dignity with persistence and unremitting resolve.

Many happy returns of the day for all Egyptian people wishing you all well, power, dignity and progress.

Long Live Egypt, Long Live Egypt

May the Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon you