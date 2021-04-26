Egypt: President Sisi - Sinai Liberation Day Will Always Remain Special Occasion for All Egyptians

25 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Sinai's Liberation Day will always remain an embodiment of a special occasion conceived in the mind and soul of all Egyptians, portraying a battle of retrieving land that surpassed being just a military or diplomatic victory.

In a word marking the 39th anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day, President Sisi said Sinai liberation is an immortal model of defying despair and depression for the sake of restoring dignity.

President Sisi said Egypt has never advocated war, adding that Egypt is capable of preserving peace in its pursuit of progress and prosperity.

The President said today Egypt is celebrating Sinai Liberation Day, an occasion that teaches upcoming generations concepts of dignity, struggle and sense of belonging and which is an exemplary model of persistence, preserving the homeland's dignity and protecting each and every inch of its soil.

Sisi said all Egyptians should be proud of their country, as the construction and development battle Egypt is currently going through with all challenges shrouding it is not less than what their ancestors have encountered throughout history.

The president highlighted that Egyptians should all stand foursquare behind their country to protect and defend its rights for the sake of a better future for younger generations.

Sisi also said "our precious homeland deserves that we spare no effort towards building its future".

He paid tribute to all martyrs who sacrificed their souls to achieve such a great victory.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.