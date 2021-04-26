Egypt: President Sisi - Sinai Liberation Day Will Always Remain Special Occasion for All Egyptians

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Sinai's Liberation Day will always remain an embodiment of a special occasion conceived in the mind and soul of all Egyptians, portraying a battle of retrieving land that surpassed being just a military or diplomatic victory.

In a word marking the 39th anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day, President Sisi said Sinai liberation is an immortal model of defying despair and depression for the sake of restoring dignity.

President Sisi said Egypt has never advocated war, adding that Egypt is capable of preserving peace in its pursuit of progress and prosperity.

The President said today Egypt is celebrating Sinai Liberation Day, an occasion that teaches upcoming generations concepts of dignity, struggle and sense of belonging and which is an exemplary model of persistence, preserving the homeland's dignity and protecting each and every inch of its soil.

Sisi said all Egyptians should be proud of their country, as the construction and development battle Egypt is currently going through with all challenges shrouding it is not less than what their ancestors have encountered throughout history.

The president highlighted that Egyptians should all stand foursquare behind their country to protect and defend its rights for the sake of a better future for younger generations.

Sisi also said "our precious homeland deserves that we spare no effort towards building its future".

He paid tribute to all martyrs who sacrificed their souls to achieve such a great victory.