Egypt: Higher Education Minister Directs Sticking to Precautionary Measures to Curb Covid-19

Minister of High Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has directed heads of universities to abide by all precautionary measures to curb the spread of novel Covid-19 in universities and institutes.

Abdel Ghaffar called for reducing numbers of students in university halls and labs along with decreasing the time for lectures and scientific lessons, taking into account social distancing as well as wearing medical masks and taking necessary legal measures against violators.

While chairing a meeting of the Supreme Council of Universities on Saturday, the minister instructed boosting preparations in university isolation hospitals.