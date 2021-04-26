Egypt: Transport Min. - Kom Abou Rady Railway Workshops to Be Turned to NERIC Company

25 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir said on Saturday transforming Kom Abou Rady railway workshops to a National Company for Railway Industries falls within the framework of the Transport Ministry's plan to develop the railways.

During his inspection tour at the workshops, Wazir stressed the importance of not allowing any old coach to run on the railways by the end of this year, a matter which requires intensifying work at all workshops to develop the coaches.

The minister pointed to the ministry's plan to manufacture and supply 1,300 new passenger coaches as part of the contract signed between the "Russian-Hungarian" Transmach Holding Company and the Egyptian Railways Authority.

He also touched on applying an integrated plan to train the human element, citing the opening of the Technical Institute for Rail Technology.

He also asserted the necessity of the partnership with the private sector to help the authority to develop all the railway fleets before the end of this year.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service.

