Egypt: Official Gazette Publishes PM's Decree On Renewing Curfew in Some Areas in North Sinai

25 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Official Gazette on Sunday published a decree by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on renewing the state of emergency in some areas in North Sinai for three months as of today, April 25.

The curfew covers Tal Rafah in the eastern part of North Sinai to the international border at Rafah, and from Halal Mountain until Ouga on the border.

The curfew will continue as long as the state of emergency is still in effect, according to the decree.

Egypt's security forces have been fighting terrorists based in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula since 2013.

A state of emergency was declared in North Sinai in 2014.

A nationwide state of emergency was imposed in April 2017 after two church bombings killed 47 people in Alexandria and Tanta. It has been renewed since for periods not exceeding three months, in accordance with the Egyptian constitution.

