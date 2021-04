Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy inspected on Saturday 24/4/2021 a project of building houses for people affected by heavy rains last year in el Desemy village in el Saf area as part of his inspection tour of Saf and Atfih areas in Giza governorate.

The tour aims at following up the implementation of projects of Egyptian countryside development program as part of presidential initiative "Decent Life."

Giza Governor Ahmed Rashed accompanied the minister at the tour.