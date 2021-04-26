Egypt Keen On Boosting Cooperation With UAE - Sisi

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reaffirmed Saturday Egypt's keenness on boosting cooperation with UAE in various fields.

Meeting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Cairo, Sisi called for intensifying periodic bilateral meetings between senior officials of the two countries to promote mutual coordination towards the successive developments in the Middle East and support joint Arab and Islamic action in facing various regional challenges.

He also hailed the deeply-rooted strategic alliance between Cairo and Abu Dhabi, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement following the meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed said his current visit to Cairo reflects close and distinguished relations binding the two countries, government and people, and their common destiny and future.

The visit also aims to support the bonds of bilateral cooperation at all levels, he added.

The UAE leader described Egypt as a pillar of security and stability in the region.

He added that the two countries' relations are passing great and qualitative development in all areas, including the political, economic, security, military fields.

He also praised the remarkable growth in trade exchange rates and volume of joint investments, stressing the common keenness to move forward towards further deepening those ties.

During the meeting, the two leaders mulled frameworks and prospects for cooperation between Egypt and the UAE.

They expressed satisfaction of the current level of cooperation and coordination between the two countries, stressing the importance of strengthening them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Sisi and Bin Zayed also discussed the latest regional developments, including the Ethiopian dam.

The talks reflected a mutual understanding between the two sides regarding ways to deal with regional files.

The leaders agreed to continue making joint efforts in pursuit of political settlements for the existing crises, restoring their national institutions and preserving their capabilities, especially by working on crystallizing a comprehensive vision for the joint Arab action, to ensure the enhancement of Arab capabilities to face regional challenges and the growing threats to regional security.

They also agreed to maximize the Egyptian-UAE cooperation and coordination as a bedrock for protecting Arab national security and confronting foreign interference in the sovereign affairs of the region's countries.

Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to its firm stance towards Gulf security and its rejection of any practices that seek to destabilize it.