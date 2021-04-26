Egypt: PM Reviews Status of Lands Planned to Be Reclaimed in Sinai

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired Sunday a meeting to review the status of lands, planned to be reclaimed in north and central Sinai.

Agriculture Minister El-Said Marzouq El-Qosair, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ehab el Far, General Director of the National Service Projects Authority Mostafa Amin, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Madbouli highlighted that the meeting aims at reviewing the studies conducted to identify lands suitable for reclamation and cultivation in north and central Sinai, using the water produced by the Bahr al-Baqar waste water treatment plant according to the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.