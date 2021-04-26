Egypt: President El-Sisi Makes Phone Call to Iraqi President

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offers condolences to Iraqi President Barham Salih for the loss of life in the fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made a phone call this evening to the Iraqi President Barham Salih, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Iraqi President, the victims' families and the Iraqi people for the victims of the fire at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.

President El-Sisi prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the victims' souls and grant their families patience and solace, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

