Egypt: Transport Minister - Long-Term Program to Qualify 150 Engineers At Railway Authority

26 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir announced the formulation of a 10-year program to qualify 150 engineers to become future leaders at the railway authority.

The minister's remarks were made during his meeting with 150 engineers of various specializations, including electricity, mechanics, civil engineering, e-communication, who have recently joined the Egyptian National Railways Authority (ENR) after passing all tests conducted before joining high-level training courses at Wardan Institute specialized in railways.

The minister noted that the program will comprise training sessions at Wardan Institute, or Egyptian universities specialized in railways along with major companies operating in the production of railway engines.

He asked the engineers to show commitment to their work and put the success of the railway authority as their prime target.

As per qualifications for the human cadres in the railway, Wazir said a comprehensive plan is currently underway to train the human cadres through various educational and cultural courses, in addition to graduating new batches of technicians and engineers to work for the authority.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.