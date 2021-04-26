Egypt Reports 953 New Coronavirus Cases, 51 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said late Sunday that 953 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 222,523.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 51 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,049.

As many as 567 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 167,024 so far, the spokesman said.