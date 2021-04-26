Egypt, Jordan Urge Israel to Halt All Provocative Measures in Al Quds

26 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed Sunday the dangerous developments in East Jerusalem (Al Quds), stressing the importance of halting all the Israeli provocative measures and violations.

During a phone call, the two ministers condemned the acts of violence and incitement, which are carried out by extremist groups against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, calling on Israel to immediately stop them.

The two top diplomats affirmed the importance of obliging Israel to shoulder its responsibilities in accordance with the international law and protect the Palestinians.

They warned against escalation against the locals in East Jerusalem and preventing them from reaching Al Aqsa Mosque, calling on the international community to take an effective action to break the deadlock in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The pair tackled ways of boosting the bilateral ties and reviewed the regional developments.

Shoukry, for his part, briefed Safadi on the outcomes of his recent African tour on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian foreign minister asserted his country's full support for Egypt to protect its water rights.

