Ethiopia: Safaricom Bids for Ethiopia Telecom Licence

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
(File photo).
26 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ngugi

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has made a formal bid to get a licence to operate in Ethiopia -- one of the world's last major closed telecoms markets, the company announced on Monday.

In a notice to shareholders, the telco said it is submitting its proposal through a consortium it is leading with its parent firms Vodafone and Vodacom, British development finance agency CDC Group and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

Ethiopian authorities had told the Business Daily earlier that the Horn of Africa nation would award two telecoms licences to multinational mobile companies next month after pushing forward the deadline in response to requests for extension from interested bidders.

"The ECA has indicated that proposals from interested bidders must be submitted by 26th April 2021, and the successful bidders will be announced within thirty (30) days (subject to timings subsequently advised by the ECA)," said Safaricom on Monday.

The Ethiopian government is expected to assess the bids within a one-month window and announce the successful firms by May.

The request for proposal for the two new licences was launched on November 27 last year and some 12 firms including Safaricom expressed interest.

"Any interested and competent operator from any part of the world can take part in the bid irrespective of taking part in the expression of interest (EoI) phase that was carried out in June 2020," ECA director-general Balcha Reba told Business Daily in February.

Ethiopia's nascent telecommunications sector is considered one of the most lucrative in the economy as the once inward-looking country opens up to foreign investment for the first time.

Players like Safaricom are attracted by the growth potential in the Ethiopian market, whose 100 million population offers a penetration rate of 44 per cent.

The Safaricom consortium, if successful, will likely rely on funding from deep-pocketed foreign investors such as the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and CDC given the size and international nature of the Ethiopia investment.

South Africa's Vodacom and United Kingdom's Vodafone own a combined 40 per cent stake in Safaricom.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.