Kenya: Ak Seeks Sh15m for Camps Ahead of World U-20

Athletics Kenya (AK) requires Sh15.1 million to hold camps across the country ahead of the World Under-20 Championships due August 17 to 22 in Nairobi.

AK director for youth and development, Barnaba Korir, disclosed that it's their intention to revisit all the camps they had last year in view of coming up with the strongest team possible for the world junior event.

AK had targeted 700 athletes from 21 camps in Nairobi, Machakos, Kilifi, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Embu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Kericho, Nandi, Kisii, Bomet and Kisii.

Korir said that they wanted to roll out the plan upon the closure of schools for April break, but Covid-19 lockdown has halted everything.

"Unlike last year when we supported them to train individually, we wanted them in bubble camps for 21 days before the final trials, "explained Korir.

"We really must come up with a plan and I think we can still pull it out at the current lockdown."

However, Korir disclosed that several camps have been going on under strict Covid-19 protocols for instance Keringet in Nakuru, Lemotit in Kericho, Chewoyet in West Pokot and Kapcherop, Elgeyo Marakwet.

"We want to make sure that we give them the resources they want," said Korir, adding that they might have identified 80 athlete in November last year after some junior trials in Nairobi but the gains made are eroded not having them in camp.

Last year, the government availed close to Sh64 million for the same course that ended with pre-trials that took place in November last year in Nairobi.

A total of 80 athletes were picked and have been training individually since then.