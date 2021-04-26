Kenya: Rotich, Kinyamal Ready to Rumble At World Relays

World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal are out to deliver victory for Kenya in 2x2x400m at the World Relay Championships.

The 31-year-old Rotich is seeking his fourth medal in the world relays, while Kinyamal, 23, will be making his debut at the event due May 1 to 2 in Silesia, Poland.

"Our expectations are high but we must know how we shall balance our strength over the distances," said Rotich, who has run 48.0 seconds in 400m this season. "This event isn't as easy you some think."

Rotich, who won gold in 4x800m at 2014 World relays and silver in medley relay at 2015 World relays. "It will take good timing and balancing."

The 2x2x400m that was introduced at the 2019 Yokohama World Relay Championships involves four athletes- two men and two women.

A team decides who starts first then a baton is handed over after the first lap. Each athlete covers 800m.

Rotich said that unlike the previous years, he started his season much early in Novémber and not in January as usual.

"I am in good shape and focused on delivering in Silesia before I turn my focus on Tokyo Olympic Games preparations," said Rotich, who won another silver in 4x800m at the 2017 World Relays.

But after the World Relays, Rotich is planning to participate in a series of Diamond League starting with Doha on May 28 in addition to World Athletics Continental Gold Tour events.

"I really want that Olympic gold medal. I will not stop at anything until I get it," said a confident Rotich, who has won both the second and third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings in 800m, posting 1:46.31 and 1:45.64 respectively.

Rotich finished fifth during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Kinyamal, who cracked 46.79 and 47.74 when winning the first Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting, is ready to rumble in Silesia.

"I also started my presentations two months earlier in November. We have a strong team that will deliver a great result," said Kinyamal, adding that a nagging lower back injury he got when winning the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast has completely healed.

The 2x2x400m also has Emily Cherotich and Naomi Jerop.

Team Kenya that has 36 athletes and seven officials leave the country on Tuesday night aboard KLM flight for the world event.