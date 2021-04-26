Cameroon-Israel Relations - Minister, Ambassador Discuss Upcoming Projects

This was during an audience on April 23, 2021at the Ministry of External Relations.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella and the Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Isi Yanouka, in an audience on April 23, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations, discussed the state of relations between the two countries and upcoming projects for their mutual benefits.

Talking to reporters after the audience, the Israeli diplomat said he exchanged ideas with the Minister on a vast number of topics. "I came here for a meeting with the Minister of External Relations to discuss the state of affairs between our two countries, talk about our profound friendship, upcoming projects and discuss how each of our countries is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Ambassador Isi Yanouka stated that Israel has supported Cameroon in the fight against the pandemic and appreciates government for encouraging the population to be vaccinated. "We produced the first batch of protective facemasks last year and have produced another batch. Assistance also came from other partners and friends of Cameroon. I appreciate the government of Cameroon for encouraging its citizens to be vaccinated," he said adding that almost 65 per cent of the Israeli population has been vaccinated. Public places like bars, restaurants, and school, he added, have resumed activities in his country. As a way of encouraging people to be vaccinated, the Ambassador said getting into Israeli will require the presentation of a vaccination certificate. Israel citizens working at the embassy in Yaounde, he noted, have been vaccinated.

Highlighting on the upcoming projects, External Relations Minister said Cameroon and Israel cooperate in various fields of development such as water sanitary, agriculture, solar energy and some educational projects. "We have two projects that we are working on, one of education and the other on spouses of diplomats to make sure that they have the same privileges," the Minister explained.