Namibia: NBC Board Warns of Hostility As Strike Continues

NAMIBIAN Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) chairperson Lazarus Jacobs says the workers who are on strike may be risking a "hostile working environment."

He requested workers, through the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu), to end the strike and return to the negotiating table.

Jacobs yesterday referred to president Hage Geingob's popular statement that when "diplomacy fails, people go to war".

"Of course I am not referring to a physical confrontation, rather a hostile working environment . . . We want to save jobs and save the corporation," he said.

When the workers started the industrial action last Thursday, they said they would not compromise on their demands.

They are demanding an 8% pay rise and an increase in transport, accommodation and medical aid allowances.

They also want workers who have been on monthly contracts to be offered permanent contracts.

Napwu deputy secretary general Gabes Adumba last week said employees' demands should be met without compromise.

Jacobs said they tried to convince Napwu that the strike was not in the best interest of the corporation or the workers.

"Their main demand . . . is unrealistic under the prevailing economic conditions. NBC's subsidy was reduced by 62%, and revenue generated fell by more than 50% year on year," Jacobs said.

He said the NBC faces an existential threat.

Napwu shop steward at the corporation Ihana Mbaha said there is no reason for the board and management to say the corporation has no money, since the management received performance bonuses of more than N$5 million in December.

He condemned the victimisation of striking workers and said the board must meet their demands or the strike would continue.

Mbaha on Friday called on the management to adhere to strike rules, which call for a complete shutdown of both television and radio stations.

The NBC strike is countrywide, on a no-work-no-pay basis, inclusive of benefits.