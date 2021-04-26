Namibia: Govt Urged to Tighten Assets Declaration Methods

THE government has been advised to urgently introduce measures to deal with conflict of interests for politicians and top officials.

Such measures or codes of ethics will ensure that members of Cabinet and senior government officials maintain the highest standards of integrity or face sanctions.

Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) director Graham Hopwood says this would help address the issue of top officials doing business with the government and having interests in companies that receive official contracts and concessions.

He said such codes of ethics should also clarify the rules on declaration of assets and business interests as well as conflict of interest for politicians and public servants.

An independent body should be established to ensure compliance of such ethics, Hopwood added.

Hopwood said such a system would build on the principles set out in Article 42 (1) of the Constitution which says: "During their tenure of office as members of the Cabinet, ministers may not take up any other paid employment, engage in activities inconsistent with the positions as ministers, or expose themselves to any situation which carries with it the risk of a conflict developing between their interests as ministers and their private interests."

He was responding to remarks president Hage Geingob made on Friday that he saw nothing wrong with politicians or public servants being allocated fishing rights as they also have the right to own property and do businesses in Namibia.

The president said this while swearing in new minister of fisheries Derek Klazen who has been a fishing quota beneficiary for years.

Klazen last week said he had resigned from the company which has been a beneficiary of the fishing quotas. Earlier this year, prime minister Saara Kuugngelwa-Amadhila also came under public scrutiny for selling two farms to the government at an alleged inflated price of about N$15 million.

Analysts say there is everything wrong with politicians and top public servants doing business with the government.

"I am in support that it should be discouraged. When you have ministers and officials doing private business, when do they do their work for which they are appointed or elected," said political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah.

At the swearing in ceremony held at state house, Geingob reminded Klazen of the mountain of expectations and responsibilities that come with his appointment into that position.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president told Klazen that his job as fisheries minister would not be easy, especially due to the fact that "people have already spoken" about his businesses as a fishing quota beneficiary.

"It is a very difficult area you are going into and there were already statements made, so I am glad to hear that you have [divorced] from the interests which you had [in the fishing industry]. ... people have a right to own property or fishing quotas. I don't know what the problem is. Once you have that legally, [there is a perception] that you are corrupt," Geingob said.

The president further told Klazen and the four deputy ministers sworn in on Friday to maintain "good character, integrity and consistently uphold the honour, dignity and good reputation of the government".

He told the new appointees to immediately come out openly and declare their interests which might be in conflict with their jobs.

"You must declare it and if there is a need you either resign [from such interests] or resign from the position," Geingob said.