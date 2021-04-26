Namibia: Lubango Dungeon Survivors Hail Kapofi's Appointment

AN organisation representing the victims of Swapo's Lubango dungeons, as well as its survivors and their families has hailed the decision to appoint Frans Kapofi as the minister of defence and veterans affairs.

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday appointed Kapofi as the new defence minister, following the resignation of the corruption-accused Peter Vilho.

The organisation, called Breaking the Wall of Silence, believes Kapofi is well suited to his new role due to his significant understanding and experience as a result of his participation in the liberation struggle.

The organisation's name refers to Swapo shying away from discussing the issue of the Lubango dungeons after independence.

In the 1980s Swapo allegedly tortured and killed Namibians who were regarded as spies at a detention centre at Lubango, in Angola.

A dungeon is normally associated with an undergound prison in a castle.

In 2019 Geingob told Breaking the Wall of Silence to accept that any action taken by Swapo during the liberation struggle was an act of war to liberate the country.

Breaking the Wall of Silence's acting chairperson, Oiva Angula, on Thursday said Kapofi's experience, strength and vast knowledge as a member of Cabinet would contribute to repairing the image of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, which has been rocked by high-profile corruption allegations.

"He is the right person to push for transformation in the ministry, as well as implementing defence and veterans-related reforms, and to contribute to maintaining a strong readiness posture," Angula said.

"We realise the enormous task ahead and the myriad challenges facing the ministry, and thus we wish him well in his new role," he said.

Kapofi is expected to coordinate and administer the ministry's operations and that of the Namibian Defence Force, while defending the territorial integrity and national interests of the country.