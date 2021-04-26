Namibia: Ranger Quits Wildlife, Pet Rescues

NAMIBIAN Marshall Ranger Sean Naude, who is known for his voluntary rescue and capturing of snakes and domestic animals, has thrown in the towel on his wildlife and domestic rescues.

Naude made the announcement on his social media platform on Thursday morning, saying after six years of own cost and effort, he is done.

"I've spent hours searching for animals, driving many kilometres, damaged my vehicles, injured myself and risked my life several times. So after a very restless night of thinking in perspective I decided to save myself, my vehicles and what is left of my funds and withdraw from rescues," he said.

Naude told The Namibian that he will continue working with the emergency ambulance services.

He said wildlife matters should be referred to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, snakes in residential areas to the Snakes of Namibia and for domestic animals rescues to the SPCA.