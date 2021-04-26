Namibia: Hannah Nangula Expands Cosmetics Range

THE month of April saw the most celebrated local make-up artist and fashion designer, Hannah Nangula climbing to the top of the ladder, by introducing four brand new products to her brand.

Under her skincare product line known as HN Skin, Nangula launched the Vitamin C Serum, which helps lighten dark patches and protect the skin from UV lights.

She also launched Acne Removal Cure Gel, which cures, treats and removes pimples on the face, chest and the neck.

Apart from that, Nangula also launched her two eye shadow palettes, Fabueyes and Eye Obsession.

"We are a small cosmetics brand that is still growing. Our primary market has been young to middle-aged black career women, but we are always trying to develop other markets and expand our products offering to a wider market," said Nangula.

By launching all four products in the same month, Nangula said this means they are growing and expanding greatly, and the products are popular locally.

"We are now able to penetrate our existing cosmetics market even further, and we hope to gain new markets such as men and white women," Nangula noted.

From the end of last year to early this year, Nangula says she introduced some make-up products, by bringing the Pearl, a new full-coverage cream foundation for white women and their "ultimate eye shadow" twin palettes.

She also introduced the HN09, her first ever lip-gloss product.

"My biggest achievement for a decade is my graduation from being a make-up artist to a cosmetics brand owner, who is trying to compete against established international brands," explained Nangula.

She has offered her services as a make-up artist to the Namibia Annual Music Awards since its inception, Fifa Welcome Sports news on NBC, as well as hundreds of wedding ceremonies, graduation parties, and matric farewells.

"Over the years, I have also trained hundreds of make-up artists, many of whom have gone on to launch their sustainable careers. Hannah Nangula (the retail division) has also created employment for seven Namibians who are now able to support themselves and their families financially," she said.

Nangula's new and old products are available countrywide.

She advised fellow make-up artists to get proper training as a foundation to a sustainable career in the industry.

"Practice makes perfect! Professionalism, consistency, and always try to play your part in making Namibia a better place to be for us, our children, and future generations."