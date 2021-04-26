Namibia: Homeless At Home

NAMIBIA will in future have to fork out millions to play home international matches abroad.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Friday announced the use of Sam Nujoma Stadium was prohibited on the grounds that it does not meet standards to host international matches.

This means the Brave Warriors will play their upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers outside Namibian borders.

The same applies to the Brave Gladiators and junior national teams.

Friday's announcement comes after the confederation already decommissioned Independence Stadium five years ago.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service continues to pay over N$240 000 a month for the upkeep of an LED screen and public address system at the disintegrating Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

In fact, the ministry has confirmed it has paid over N$14 342 447,78 to audiovisual equipment provider Galaxy Productions since 2009.

The equipment was procured at a cost of N$7 315 253,80.

PENALTY

Caf slapped the Namibia Football Association (NFA) with a US$6 000 penalty for good measure.

"We're homeless now. We will lose out on so much. There's no way we can afford to play our home matches outside the country," NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos yesterday said.

It costs between N$800 000 to N$1 million to host international matches in Windhoek.

Namibia must now either pull out of international competitions or find an unlimited source of funds to cater for the costs of staging their home matches abroad.

"We have to go and support another economy," Cosmos said.

"It is very clear: We won't be playing at Sam Nujoma Stadium or any other stadium in the country any time soon unless they are upgraded," he said.

Sam Nujoma Stadium belongs to the City of Windhoek, which has remained mum on the issue.

Cosmos first raised the alarm on the impending homelessness in 2019 when he was vice chairperson of Fifa's normalisation committee, and again last year.

However, his cries fell on deaf ears.

"We did not expect them to fine us. We must find money in seven days or there will be more sanctions," Cosmos said.

CONSTRUCTION, UPGRADING

Part of the budget of N$44,7 million apportioned to the sport directorate will be used for the construction and upgrading of national sport facilities, sport minister Agnes Tjongagero said during her budget motivation speech last week.

Independence Stadium is rarely used, given the facility is in disrepair and very few patrons can afford the booking fee.

To make use of the equipment, patrons need to pay Galaxy N$1 500 to N$6 000 per day, depending on the nature of the event.

A source, who prefers to remain anonymous, claimed the suppliers use some of the equipment for private functions even though it belongs to the ministry.

"This equipment is provided gratis, however, a nominal fee is payable to the operators of the equipment, given the sensitive nature of the equipment," the ministry's chief public relations officer, Aina Shikesho, said.

Getting a detailed reaction from the ministry on the issue has proven futile since October.

'CAN'T OPERATE EQUIPMENT'

Former sport director Vetumbia Veii in December said Namibia's poor sport infrastructure is down to unnecessary red tape and unscrupulous officials.

"It is not that there is no money, but the little that's there is being misused," he told The Namibian.

According to sources, the equipment was purchased in a dodgy deal sanctioned in 2009 as part of a grand scheme hatched by senior government officials to cash in on the 2010 Fifa World Cup, hosted in neighbouring South Africa.

As part of the failed plan to lure world cup teams to set up camp in Namibia, the sport ministry commissioned the refurbishment of the dilapidated facility in 2009, which included resurfacing the playing turf and acquiring the broadcast equipment.

Picking the service provider was questionable as there was only one quotation instead of three as required by government tender allocation regulations, the source said.

"The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service has procured the PA system and LED screen through a tender process during November 2009 from Galaxy Productions," Shikesho said.

Athletics administrator Leonie van Rensburg said "it's only really athletics which uses the equipment, and only a few events have taken place all year. They bought equipment they can't operate."

Van Rensburg said the ministry turned down a cut-price offer to relay the stadium's track.

"The tartan has been left to decay, and now the price of renovation has escalated," she said late last year.

She also said the facility is a catastrophe waiting to happen.

'GATE FELL ON CHILD'

"The track surface is uneven and eroded in parts which makes running difficult. We cannot train on the grass at the moment because you will get hurt. A few years ago an athlete broke her arm while running on that track. There was also a time when one of the gates fell on a school child," Van Rensburg said.

"At the beginning of this year [2020], while I was preparing for a training camp, somebody fell through the roof by the VIP lounge," she said.

"They once rented it out for a wedding for N$500, and we found broken glass on the grass and track," she said.

Van Rensburg suggested that the government "get a private entity to rent the stadium and keep it in good shape, and rent it out to generate the income to maintain it.

With regard to the national teams staying at home for home matches, a silver lining may be in the offing for Namibia should the country benefit from new Caf president Patrice Motsepe's ambitious US$1 billion project to develop football infrastructure on the continent.

Motsepe discussed the project at length at the federation's headquarters in Cairo over the weekend.