Namibia: 'The Discrimination Never Ends'

AN activist for people with albinism says stigma keeps surrounding those with the condition, despite calls for social acceptance.

In the latest discriminating incident a local entrepreneur used social media to insult a local celebrity with albinism.

Desmond 'Birdie' Shipanga, the owner of a local moving company called Birdies Movers and Trekwerk, also doubles up as a local music producer and events organiser.

Shipanga allegedly lashed out against Nicodemus 'Ambizzy' Alweendo on social media, saying: "I do not respond to albinos."

Another post read: "God made Ambizzy an albino because he is abnormal."

This came after Alweendo and other local DJs expressed their frustrations over Shipanga allegedly delaying payment for services rendered.

ACTIVIST

Karin Nengola (43) from Koakoland in the Kunene region has albinism.

The wife and stay-at-home mother regards herself as a social activist for people with albinism.

"We need stop the stigma endured every day by every person with albinism . . . it just never ends. Albinism has long been associated with stigma and superstition, but it seems the stigma will continue to haunt us," Nengola says.

"This affects our ability to lead full social lives, apart from having a different physical appearance and suffering visual impairments. We cannot actively take part in all trades, and this makes us economically vulnerable too. Alweendo is out there hustling and at least trying to provide for himself, but there is this guy who thinks he can exploit his talent and refuse to pay him for his services just because he has albinism," Nengola says.

She says what triggered emotions is the fact that some of Shipanga's customers are people with albinism.

The businessman owns fish shops and several furniture removal companies in Windhoek.

"I heard that this is not the first time he has insulted people with albinism. This is very shameful. His apology is not genuine, and he only reacted when he realised what he said has ruffled some feathers. You can't be discriminating against and exploiting people and have the audacity to call them out on the colour of their skin - all because you failed to honour your payment agreement. It is disgusting," Nengola says.

She says private businesses seem reluctant to employ people with albinism.

"Are we really so bad that you refuse to let us into your space, or at least your heart? Can we not be accepted for what we are?" she asks.

CHALLENGES

Alweendo says his life has been a challenge since childhood.

"I am really saddened by the fact that people are still so insensitive towards people with albinism. Shipanga really tried to rub it in that because I have albinism I am worthless. At first I just ignored his comment, and when he commented for the second time people picked up on it and got angry," Alweendo says.

Albinism is still profoundly misunderstood, socially and medically, he says, which fosters the community's marginalisation and social exclusion.

This leads to various forms of stigma and discrimination.

Women who give birth to children with albinism are often shunned by their husbands and families.

Further, children with albinism are frequently abandoned by their parents, or worse, become victims of infanticide.

The deeply entrenched prejudices they face worldwide also impede people with albinism from accessing adequate healthcare, social services, legal protection and redress for rights abuses.

Some cultures believe people with albinism are magical beings or ghosts, and kill them to use their body parts for witchcraft rituals.

Members of this community deserve to have their rights to life and security protected, as well as the right not to be subjected to torture and ill treatment, Nengola says.