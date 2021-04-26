Namibia: Zambezi Prepares for Farmers' Day

Zambezi prepares for farmers' day

News - National | 2021-04-26

by Nomhle Kangootui

THE Zambezi Regional Council and the Horticulture Farmers' Association will host a show on 29 and 30 April at the Katima Mulilo sports field to exhibit horticultural farmers' produce.

The two-day event will be held with the support of the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP).

Besides exhibiting produce, farmers will also use the event to network and learn from each other.

The governor of Zambezi region Lawrence Sampofu expressed delight at hosting the show for the first time in the region and said he hopes it grows to become an annual event.

He said the show will underscore the importance of the Zambezi as the country's bread basket.

"We thank the WFP and FAO for their support as this day will bring a lot of important stakeholders to see how great the region is doing in horticulture production," he said.

Excitement is high especially among the women who for years have felt left out of the benefits from their sweat.

Three women farmers Bo Agnes Limbo, Joyce Mwangi and Queen Elizabeth Nanghama are looking forward to the show.

FROM GUN TO THE SOIL

Limbo has been a fighter all her adult life and she is determined to continue doing so.

First she was a Plan liberation fighter, before she saved people's lives as a nurse. She then fought injustice as a parliamentarian and now she is fighting to eradicate hunger as a farmer.

Her farm in the Zambezi is a lush green garden where she grows tomatoes, cabbage, spinach and a variety of fruit trees. She will be taking some of her produce to the show.

"We grow all the vegetables and fruits we want... but as the world is suffering from different ailments such as high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, I decided to also grow herbs that can control some of these diseases, and fruits and vegetables to enhance people's health.

LIFT WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE

Mwangi (50) a business consultant and project manager felt she had let down the women of the Zambezi region, because she had been based in the south of the country for many years.

She had helped uplift women of the south through agriculture training but felt she wanted to move back to her home area to uplift women.

"I am happy I returned and we have trained many women. Some have gone out there and tried our methods, and even come back for more training. We don't just grow indigenous Namibian vegetables and fruits but we also grow some from neighbouring countries.

She has marula fruit, moringa trees, cashew nuts, potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, eight assorted herbs and chilies just to mention a few.

She advised women who want to go into farming: "This is the time to stand up together. We must take the training seriously and produce quality and quantities for the commercial market."

HOPEFUL TRAINEE

Elizabeth Nanghama (31) is a trainee at Kopano farm in the region and hopes to uplift women in her village when she completes her course.

Nanghama said: "Most of my friends laughed at me when I talked about farming but they did not understand that farming is not for the weak but for the strong at heart, patient, passionate and disciplined.

My parents were farmers but theirs was subsistence farming to feed the family. I want to make money out of farming. I want to get out of poverty," Nanghama said as she watered plants at the farm.

"I want to be successful that is why I am working hard to take the produce to the Farmers' Market Day. I hope my friends will understand me and join farming."