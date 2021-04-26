Namibia: Wanderers Take the Lead

WANDERERS went to the top of the Rugby Premier League log after a dominant 48-22 victory against Kudus in Windhoek on Saturday.

Wanderers ran in seven tries to collect two bonus points to put them at the top of the log on 11 points from three matches.

Unam, who beat Grootfontein 31-20 away are second on nine points from two matches, while Rehoboth are also on nine from three matches, despite losing 45-15 to Western Suburbs at home.

At Wanderers' WAP field, Wanderers' soon took control and they took the lead on 14 minutes when centre Bernadus Hugo went over for a converted try after incessant pressure by their forwards.

With their forwards hammering away at Kudus' try line, more points came their way as flankers Sheron Rossouw and Darius von Solms both crashed over, and although scrum half Jacques Theron missed both conversions, they went 17-0 ahead after half an hour.

Kudus opened their account when full back Lloyd Jacobs went over in the corner, but Wanderers immediately struck back when eighthman Riaan de Klerk burst over from a 10 metre line-out, and with Theron adding the conversion they took a 24-5 lead at the half time break.

Kudus started the second half on the attack with left wing Vernon McKay going over after a fine dummy by Jacobs, but any hopes of a comeback were soon dispelled as Wanderers struck back with two tries in two minutes to go 38-10 ahead.

First right wing Warren Ludwig went over for a great solo try after running the length of the field, and then substitute centre Rico Lategan went over after a fine counter-attack by left wing Nandi Karuuombe.

Kudus refused to give up and scored two more tries by substitute scrum half Jivino Polster and McKay's second, but Wanderers came back with a penalty by substitute fly half Renier Benade, while fullback Jamie Joseph completed an emphatic victory when he joined the line at full speed to dive over behind the posts.

Unam, meanwhile, remain on Wanderers' heels after picking up a bonus point in their away victory to Grootfontein.

They scored five tries with centre Darryl Wellman and scrum half Sunday Haitembu scoring two each, and flanker Peter Diergaardt one, while fly half Delron Brandt added two conversions and fullback Lorenzo Louis one.

Grootfontein gave a fine performance against a powerful Unam side, with props Pieter du Plessis and Amutenya Amutenya scoring tries, while fullback Ronald Deck added two penalties and a conversion, and centre Louis Grobbelaar another conversion.

Rehoboth's unbeaten run, meanwhile, came to a sudden halt when they went down 45-15 to Western Suburbs on their home turf.

Suburbs scored seven tries, with left wing Gino Wilson scoring three, right wing Dumarcho Hartung two, and centre PJ Walters and scrum half Andrew James Kearns one each, while fullback Ricardo Swartz added five conversions.

Rehoboth scored two tries through prop Delano Coetzee and fly half Henrique Olivier, who also added a penalty and conversion.