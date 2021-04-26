Tanzania Union Day

document

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the Tanzanian people on the 57th anniversary of the creation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The past year has seen more trials than most. On this day of celebration, we reflect on what we can accomplish when we work together, building on the long history of our partnership. We stand ready to address together the challenges that lie before us, and to work with Tanzania towards a healthy, free, and safe future for both of our countries.

I wish all Tanzanians peace, prosperity, and good health in the year to come.