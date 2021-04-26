Nigeria: FRSC Records 2,690 Accidents Nationwide in 3 Months

17,745 persons were involved in the crashes, which claimed 1,302 lives with 8,141 others sustaining various degrees of injuries, while 8,302 others were rescued.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 2,690 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) nationwide between January and March.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) On Monday in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem said during the period, 17,745 persons were involved in the crashes, which claimed 1,302 lives with 8,141 others sustaining various degrees of injuries, while 8,302 others were rescued.

He noted that speeding accounted for most of the accidents recorded within the period, adding that the Corps was intensifying enforcement of speed limit, as well as sensitisation.

"Majorly, crashes on the road occur as a result of diverse factors emanating from the behaviour of road users, the vehicles, and other environmental factors.

"However, human actions such as unnecessary abuse of road traffic regulations contribute more to avoidable crashes on our roads.

He said "these are the reason we are here, still working every day" to ensure lives and properties are safe.

Mr Kazeem said many measures had been put in place to curb these challenges.

These, he said, ranged from increased visibility, enhanced patrol operations and broadened public enlightenment strategies.

"We also engage in consultation and collaboration with stakeholders in the transportation industry," he said.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times.

