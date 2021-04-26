Liberia: The Quest to Reform Liberia Education - Case of the Challenges Facing Liberian Education

opinion

Liberia stands upon the dawn and view the eventualities of the past and foretell those of the future. The states stands in need of assets not liabilities to manage its affairs, as guardians of public honor, as administrators of public affairs, as preservers of public peace, and as makers of laws that are to meet the legislation of other developed nations, and which must bind great men whose minds have been liberated and at the same time don't fail to make provision for the commoner folks, these men must be intelligent else the old ship of the state will be driven upon the strata of icebergs which will lead to the floodgate of perennial confusion.

They must be able to give heed to the fascinating lures of national sirens and to distinguish gifts from bribes. If Liberia must be preserved, if she must bask in the sunshine of national prosperity and always be able to dictate her own policies, the strata of ignorance which has widened within her borders must be totally uprooted. Premium must be put on Education, for it alone promises prosperity for posterity.

As our nation Liberia presses forward, from the inertia of fragility to stability, a monster enemy called corruption has overwhelmed if not any sector of the Liberian society then it might be the education system. This monster is gradually delaying our education quest for rapid reform and transformation from the woes of malpractices, moral ineptitudes and behavioral pitfalls.

The need for reform to our Liberian system of education is a dire concern. It has been the fearless march to the barricades of our Intrinsic values in the fight for educational reform and progress where failure loomed large as a possibility and victory as a dream so farfetched and abstract that now compels us to give our admiration to the fight others fought and are still fighting!

These scars are testimonies to our gallantry and accordingly we feel that we can entrust them with the sacrosanctity of posterity to carry us into the future. To alarm the challenges of education in Liberia is a fast track of the reform process where issues hindering our progress could be simplified and corrected.

The depletion of moral values by political fortune hunters during the course of the Civil upheaval in Liberia is evidential to the reasonable minds; their exposure of the youthful generations to high level of academic indignities and ill-preparedness has culminated to the deform Educational System of our glorious Land of abundance and Prospects.

The pillage of our nation's sacrosanctity from December 24, 1989 to October 1, 2003 along with the tearful woes of the Ebola Virus Disease resulted into exorcising the spirit of Academic Excellence. The reason for which our system of education has greeted retrogression with heroism rather than progression is due to the doctrine of allowing perpetrators of shocking crime to go with the culture of impunity.

How would those individuals who denigrated the sacredness of our Human intellects be the ones raining platitudes and absurdities on a system they spoiled in the past. Indeed it has been a tragedy for us and posterity. The planter of the evil tree should be more demonic than the evil tree, had it not been the planter there wouldn't had been an evil tree, therefore those who sow youths as seeds of illiteracy in the past now tried to reap what they sowed. After they used them as child soldiers disguising them off the pangs of Academia and transfiguring them as militants to the thick Belleh forest, sidelining that they would have developed more and more had they not influence their roles in society. When will such ravished prestige of Academic Excellence be reinstated in Liberian Schools?

When will they admit to their corruption of Liberian system? We will preserve our race if we premier education and raid-it off the stupor. As we become acquainted with the laws of health and to know ourselves as centers of creative evolutions, when we realize that we are generating points around which great circles can be described, we become more careful with our lives so as to live void of disease contamination that might impede our divine ennoblement.

If we must be prosperous as a generation, we must have a sound mind in a sound body, these challenges cannot afford us a sound mind and body. Since our nation most sacred task is to prioritize a universal education which will reach all of her citizens.

Therefore education should be solely under the control of Government, because it is she that will deal with such people -- have them solve her problems and sympathize her hardships. It is a very good thing for the Liberian government to know that the greatest peril of our fragile democracy, which we are fond and proud to boast of, lies in the illiteracy of the Liberian Youths. But it is still better to have the Youth become not wholly satisfied with her narrow, low standard and misleading sort of education that is imparted by some whose chief motives are to dwarf intellectual capabilities and to make an easy livelihood in this glorious land of Liberty.

The challenges of Education in Liberia are recurring features which have purveyed in a continuous function through the corridors of academics -- bribery, corruption, bad labor practice, and exploitation, infrastructural and technical vices. THE QUEST TO REFORM LIBERIA EDUCATION appears in the context of a crusade guided by morals and ethics. It seems a journey of remarkable breakthrough from grass to grace.

Cogently, Self-judgment awaits us all for our role we played in facing the challenges to protect and promote the sense of mankind. Our individual effort in achieving the goals to diminish corruption, sideline inept morals and activate the potential of moral competence, compels every Liberian student, Liberian teacher/administrator and our Liberian darling parents/guardians toward their stake of the reform process. However, the fundamental question has been: Have they individually performed their duties as called for in the reform process? Importantly, I have to stress here today that, our leaders' appointment of corrupt officials to the nation's most consecrated seats unarguably plays a pivotal role to the contempt they envisaged for Liberia in 2030.

After pronouncing free primary education, they sent their children away to learn so as to validate their arguments that the system is contemptuous. So then, why criticize a system that you bear the greatest burnt of its backwardness as evident to your deeds of the past as it haunts you today. After appointing enemies to the progress of the state they are expected to do nothing positive but to corrode the system more and more. How could an Imam be giving the task of a pastor? It's certainly intolerable in the religious society, simply because the Imam's orientation coupled with his passion is awkward to the duties of a Pastor, thus the division of Labor which is a driving tool for societal advancement will be silenced if the Imam is given such task.

Therefore, enemies to the progress of the state should not be placed in such positions. When these elements whose chief motives are to hold the security of the nation under systematic hostage are placed to theirs positions all they tend to do is live flashy lives forgetting to note the forward mobility of a country whose progress lies in the youths.

Importantly, Educational facilities and authorities become dysfunctional and lopsided because of unqualified individuals' infiltration to our educational corridor; they only think of self-enrichment at the detriment of the pupils rather than preserving the future.

Every living creature anticipates a positive future, but for posterity, it cannot guarantee a positive future because authorities have frowned on building the foundation of youths in consonance with effective policies and laws governing our educational sector. The result of their ascendancy is to rape national covers because they have already been labeled as money-mongers who disguised themselves as vision bearers.

The proliferation of International Schools in our country has been given a negative picture from the labor practice. Concerned Lecturers seeking compensation immediately after the Covid-19 pandemic during which time Private authorities were demanding parents to defray their children arrears as the only guarantee to the MOE pronouncement of compulsory promotion for the unprecedented virus overwhelmed academic year.

Currently, instructors at one International school located on the Tubman Boulevard had been on a go slow for the past ten (10) working weeks. Again another group of concerned lecturers at another International School are alleging that their employer collects more than one hundred thousand Liberian Dollars (LD $100,000) per Senior Secondary student but refused to pay according to what is called for in the Decent Work Act of 2015 instead pay as high as ten thousand Liberian Dollar to a senior high instructor who needs the aid of technology and essential research materials to adequately prepared the students.

This is the current woe which in its modulo beclouds the journey to the fantasy in the reform-land. However, we could justifiable affirm that the position of the Monitoring and Evaluation Team of the MOE has been accelerated to a very floppy inertia. While we hold with esteem the glorification of educational reform, we have to alarm that Senior Secondary Institutions must begin to employ Laboratory Demonstrators so as to keep Liberian Students on par with regional and continental standards of education. There are lots more Senior High schools operating with no Laboratory and neither Demonstrator yet Liberian students are compelled by the standards of the regional test they also do Practical but they are lacking aspect of the sciences, they then encounter difficulty on their journey to the Examination hall and subsequently to college. The Monitoring and Evaluation team will need to make itself visible and proactive to lead the vanguard in this crusade for reform.