Liberia: Govt to Send Delegation to the Ivory Coast Following Failed Attack On a Military Base - Foreign Minister Says

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dee Maxwell Kemayah has termed as an attempt to cause chaos and undermine democratic gains subsisting between countries within the Mano River basin the recent killing of three assailants believed to be Liberians in neighboring La Cote D'Ivoire.

It can be recalled that three assailants, reported by Ivorian authorities as Liberians, were shot and killed during the early morning hours of last Thursday in Abidjan, after they reportedly attacked a military base.

Arms and ammunition, machetes, Liberian passport and identity cards, driver's license, were retrieved from the men who are now believed to be mercenaries hired to topple the Alassane Ouattara government.

According to reports, the Ivorian government has launched an investigation into the attack.

Sources in the Ivory Coast believe that the men were paid up to US$5,000 to cause distraction for the government. On the other hand, it is believed that the men were armed robbers.

But speaking at a cocktail reception and honoring program for the immediate past Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia, Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva at the Ministry of foreign Affairs over the week end, Minister Kemayah pointed out that President Weah remains concerned about the incident.

"We like to inform you that his Excellency President Weah will dispatch a special delegation to Cote D'Ivoire shortly to meet with His Excellency President Ouattara and other members of his government in relations to the recent attack at the military base in Cote D'Ivoire. The President is very much concerned and we remain engaged with the leadership of Cote D'Ivoire. At my level, I am also fully engaged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cote D'Ivoire".

He described the incident as "disturbing, outrageous and alarming".

He added that the incident is also an attempt to disrupt the peace and stability in the region.

According to Minister Kemayah, the Weah led-government will not tolerate any move which intends to create chaos in the sub-region.

He maintained that Liberian government will not allow its soil to be used by anyone to cause insurrection in any country.

"This government vehemently and unequivocally condemns this vicious attack against the sisterly Republic of Cote D'Ivoire which we view as a deliberate attempt to backpedal the collective quest in the sub-region to cultivate and sustain our democratic gains, peace, stability and lay a firm foundation for the culture of strong institutions based on the rule of law".

"No inch of our Liberian territory shall ever be used as an avenue for any arm intrusion or a fight against any of our neighbors, including Cote D'Ivoire".

Reforming foreign missions

Meanwhile, Minister Kemayah has disclosed that the Liberian government, through the ministry is in the process of reforming and upgrading its diplomatic staffs and missions as well as Honorary Consuls serving in various countries.

He pointed out that the move is intended to help improve "efficiency and effectiveness" in representation and to further protect the image of the country.

He stressed that government's action will also help to encourage Liberia's international partners and friends to provide more assistance to the country's economic and social agenda.

Minister Kemayah emphasized that the Diplomatic Community remains vital to the effective and favorable promotion of Liberia's image abroad.

"This is crucial to how forthcoming partners will be in providing assistance and to encouraging investors to tap into Liberia's vast resources on favorable terms".

He used the occasion to disclose that he would very soon lead members of the Diplomatic Community in Liberia to take Covid-19 vaccines.

Minister Kemayah pointed out that the decision taken is intended to build confidence in the process, adding that, he strongly believes that the vaccine for the combat against the pandemic is satisfactory.