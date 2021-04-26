Liberia: LNBA Holds Discussions With U.S. Ambassador, UNDP Resident Coordinator On Improvement of Delivery of Justice

26 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) said it has had a fruitful-meetings in Monrovia with United States Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Mr. Michael A. McCarthy and UNDP-Liberia Resident Representative and Coordinator of UN operations in Liberia, Mr. Stephen Rodriques on Strengthening the Country's rule of law and Justice system.

According to the release, the President of the LNBA, Cllr. Taiwan S. Gongloe briefed Ambassador McCarthy about level of progress that the bar has made in improving access to justice through its five legal aid clinics.

"During the meetings with Ambassador McCarthy and Team at the US Embassy near Monrovia, LNBA President, Cllr. Taiwon S. Gongloe briefed the Ambassador about the level of work the bar is doing particularly with access to justice through its five legal aid clinics, and the building of a transparent financial system which has enabled the bar to move towards financial independence and it's advocacy for accountability through the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia."

The release adds:" Cllr. Gongloe stressed the need for direct USAID support to the LNBA and assured the US Ambassador that the LNBA has a strong institutional framework for accountability that was built with support from LPACP. He said with direct USAID, the LNBA will extend its Legal Aid Clinics to remaining 10 counties of Liberia and will assign lawyers in those counties to enhance access to justice."

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

