Liberia: Life After Graduation

editorial

ANOTHER GRADUATION SEASON is upon Liberia and hundreds of students are proudly walking through the corridors of higher institutions of learning full of hope and upbeat about the future. The sad reality is that many of those graduates are unlikely to find jobs, improve theirs or that of their families.

THIS HAS BEEN a recurring dilemma for Liberia, a post-war nation, with the title of Africa's oldest independent nation, yet often finding itself in a state of recurring nightmares with each passing generation struggling to find their way.

THE COUNTRY has suffered serious brain drain and degradation as a result of the civil war.

TODAY. SCORES OF SKILLED LIBERIANS are residing in countries around the world, especially in parts of West Africa, Europe, the United States and Canada.

BACK HOME, the country's education system is only a shell of what it used to be.

MOST OF THE SCHOOLS are ill-equipped with modern tools and technology to keep today's youths on par with their peers in the rest of the world.

EXILED LIBERIANS who fled the war often aid the schools they attended with financial assistance through alumni associations, county associations and other Liberian organizations. However, much needs to be done and those aid are not as consistent or sufficient to do much more than to keep these institutions afloat or pay salary of teachers.

DUE TO BRAIN DRAIN, teachers struggle to adapt to the current realities because they themselves lack the training to impart serious knowledge on their students.