Liberia: Businessman Writes Chief Justice to Have Judge Eva Mappy-Morgan Pay Back U.S.$3.3 M Illegally Withdrawn From His Company's Account

Monrovia — Amos Brosuis, the owner of Ducor Petroleum which from which Commercial Court Judge Eva Mappy-Morgan illegally authorized the withdrawal of US$3 million when the court had frozen the account, has requested Chief Justice Francis Korkpor to have the Judge Morgan restitute the amount.

Judge Morgan was recently found guilty of breaching judicial ethics by the Judiciary Inquiry Commission (JIC) for wrongly handling the case involving Ducor Petroleum and unfreezing the account without the consent of all parties.

The JIC has recommended a one-year suspension which is pending until the Supreme Court can approve.