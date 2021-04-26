Nigeria: Minister Assures NWPL of Support

26 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The board of the Nigerian Women Premier League (NWPL) has been assured of renewed support that would propel women football to the next level.

The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, gave the assurance on Sunday during the final of the Nigerian Women Premier League (NWPL) Super Six at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode where Rivers Angels emerged champions after beating Sunshine Queens 4-0.

"I'm impressed with what I've seen today as we have seen female professional football at its best.

You will recall I that I watched the last NWPL Super Four final at the Agege Stadium, Lagos where I saw great exhibition of talents. I want to congratulate the overall winner and those who will represent us for the first time in the Female CAF Champions League to be our worthy representatives by perhaps winning the maiden Trophy of the CAF Champions League.

"Don't forget we have a track record in female football in Africa Where we remain a dominant force. We can extend the dominance from the National team to club level," Minister said.

Dare commended the chairperson of the Nigerian Women Premier League, Aisha Falode, for her deliberate effort in taking the female league to the next level.

