Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - One Patient Passed Away From Covid-19 Related Complications

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 in the community during the last 24 hours.

One patient has passed away yesterday following complications due to COVID-19.

462 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

417 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

120 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of local active cases: 98.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.