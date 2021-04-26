Liberia: NEC Certificates Senator Chea

The National Elections Commission, (NEC) has certificated Mr. Augustine S. Cheaof the Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, as winner of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Sinoe County.

The certification of election to Senator Elect Augustine S. Chea preceded the reading of the mandate from the Supreme Court of Liberia affirming the decision of the Board of Commissioners of NEC, declaring Augustine Chea as winner of the Sinoe County Special Senatorial Election, conducted on 8 December 2020.

The Chairperson of NEC, Davidetta Browne Lansaanh presenting the election certificate commended the Liberian government for providing the funds to conduct the 8 December 2020 SSE. However, the NEC Boss reminded the government, that the Commission is still anticipating the speedy disbursement of the demeaning funds to pay Venders who rendered services to the Commission for the conduct of these elections. Chairperson Lansanah also commended all poll workers, security forces and NEC Staff for ensuring the successful conduct of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

In remarks, Senator Augustine S. Chea said the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections were one hundred percent conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. Senator Chea said the biggest message from the 2020 election is that the issue of electoral Laws Reforms cannot be overly emphasized. The Sinoe Senator vows to join other Law Makers to ensure electoral law reforms were instituted.

In a related development, the Supreme Court of Liberia has reversed the decision of the Board of Commissioners of NEC, declaring Simeon Taylor of the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP as winner of the Special Senatorial Election in Grand Cape Mount County. The Supreme Court in its mandate instructed the NEC to take full jurisdiction of the matter and investigate the issues of elections irregularities, including double registration and driving away of poll workers.