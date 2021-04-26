Liberia: MOA, Defense Sign MOU

The Ministries of Agriculture and Defense have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a collaborative framework to push government's Pro Poor Agenda forward.

The MoU will govern joint projects and programs to enhance agricultural production and development.

During celebration of Armed Forces Day here President George M. Weah mandated both ministries to cooperate and collaborate to push Liberia's development agenda forward.

The President issued the mandate in his Armed Forces Day address in 2020 and reiterated it on February 11, 2021; tasking both Ministries to develop a framework that would revitalize the agriculture sector.

Both Ministries have undertaken site visits nationwide to assess government facilities and lands, held meetings to identify possible projects, and initiated discussions with partners, communities, agencies and organizations.

The MoU is the first step in formalizing this inter-ministerial cooperation, which sets the stage for the first project.

The Minister of Agriculture Jeanine Cooper, and Minister of Defense Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr. signed the MOU in Monrovia witnessed by Mr. Edwin J. Goodrich, Director-General, Bureau of Veteran Affairs, Mr. Sam Collins, Assistant Minister of Defense for Public Affairs and other dignitaries.

The first project is to engage in a cooperative effort to design, create and implement a vocational training program for present and future veterans of Liberia, enabling them with the knowledge, skills and wherewithal to develop economic interest and renew their interest and commitment in the Agriculture sector through the program.

"I look forward to working with the Ministry of Defense and the Bureau of Veteran Affairs to develop their capacities in Agriculture to improve the lives of Liberian veterans and the agriculture sector", said Minister Jeanine M. Cooper.

In response, Defense Minister Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr., stated, "Knowing the capabilities of our men and the veterans we will serve as the supporting arm, and we have some plots of lands that have already been identified for use and could be counted upon."