Liberia: Weah Government Nets Huge Investments

-McGill

Liberia's Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill reveals here that President George Manneh Weah will shortly announce two huge investments that would jumpstart massively employment in the private sector of the country.

He says all attached parties, including the government through its relevant agencies and investment stakeholders have concluded the deal already and the only thing left is for President Weah to announce it in a couple of weeks.

Appearing on Spoon FM and online television Friday, April 23, Minister McGill said he could not provide further detail on grounds that the authority squarely lies within the preview of the President.

But he adds the investment will see hundreds of thousands employed on contractual and full employment basis, noting it will greatly reduce the pressure of unemployment faced by Liberians nationwide.

"We as government are very concerned about the unemployment among our people. The President is very concerned and he's being reaching out by encouraging direct foreign investment here. Thank God we are to say tonight that two huge investments coming soon. I am not the one to announce it but Mr. President. These investments will greatly change the dimension for the better for both the government and the citizens," he said.

Commenting on delay for investment coming to the country since the ascendency of the current administration, Mr. McGill explains when the Coalition for Democratic Change-led government took over the helm of authority; UN peacekeepers and other international partners who were supporting the peace process and other functionaries departed Liberia, so the Weah administration started at fresh.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He recalls that before the President could complete formation of his government, there was the infamous June 06 protest which created serious political and insecurity threats to the peace and stability of the State thereby scaring potential investors away, adopting a wait and see posture.According to him, the government tries to restore hope in both citizens and foreign investors but then COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill.

He notes as the COVID-19 dust gradually settles, serious investors are now coming to the country with huge investment potentials and President Weah has accepted to engage the process wholly where citizens and qualified individuals can have opportunity to work and put food on their respective tables for their families.

Minister McGill, also former chairperson for ruling CDC further discloses that modalities are being worked out for the construction of a new John F. Kennedy Medical Center. He says experts from aboard have advised the government to construct a state of the art building fully equipped.

He notes the current JFK Medical Center has served the country for more than 50 years, and needs replacement.