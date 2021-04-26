Liberia: Pres. Weah Declares Today World Malaria Day

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation declared Sunday, April 25, 2021 as "World Malaria Day," and is to be observed on Monday, April 26, 2021 throughout the country as a Working Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year's World Malaria Day will be celebrated under the global theme: "Zero Malaria-Draw Line against Malaria," with the national slogan "Sleep under the Net to Prevent Malaria

The Proclamation further calls on the Ministry of Health and other Government Agencies, as well as International Organizations concerned to initiate and execute Appropriate programs to make the occasion meaningful.'

The release says Liberia as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO), will join other global health partners in supporting all health programs to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Proclamation also stated that in Africa, malaria deaths have been cut by one third within the last decade and outside of Africa, 35 out of the 53 countries where access to malaria control interventions have reduced cases by 50 percent, and in the same period, countries where access to malaria control interventions have improved most significantly, overall child mortality rates have fallen by approximately 20 percent.

The Proclamation further indicated that continued investment in malaria control will propel malaria-endemic countries along the path to achieving the targets of Global Malaria Technical Strategy and the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those relating to improving child survival and maternal health, eradicating extreme poverty and expanding access to education.

The release stressed that member countries being Cognizant of the harmful effect and burden malaria poses on the human race, particularly in Africa adopted a Resolution declaring April 25 of each year as Africa Malaria Day, which was amended as World Malaria Day, at the Summit of African Heads of State and Government held in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 1997.

The Resolution urges Member States of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), to initiate and implement Plans of Actions that would curtail malaria and malaria-related mortality in Africa.

According to the Proclamation, the Government of the Republic of Liberia, realizing the significance of protecting the well-being of its citizens and foreign residents, has since ratified the Convention on the Right of the Child to good health and nutrition.