Nigeria: Prayers Offered in Remembrance of Abba Kyari

A special prayer was offered in Bauchi for the one-year remembrance of the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, the late Malam Abba Kyari

Family, friends and associates converged at Laushi Mosque, Wunti, in Bauchi metropolis for the prayers.

In attendance were prominent Islamic scholars who memorised the Holy Qur'an led by Alarama Muhammad Sanusi,Alarama Mukhtar Abdulhamid and Alarama Hamza Sank Abubakar among others.

Speaking with newsmen on behalf of the associates, one of his in-laws, Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed disclosed that plans had been concluded to establish a Foundation for the advancement of the late Abba Kyari's legacies to be chaired by his widow, Hajiya Hauwa (Kulu).

Mohammed, who said the deceased was a detribalised and cerebral Nigerian who worked quietly and died for Nigeria as an icon.

"In his honour and with the approval given by his widow, Hajiya Hauwa (Kulu) Abba Kyari Foundation' shall be unveiled as soon as possible to continue with the advocacies being championed for Nigeria by our icon before his unfortunate demise.

"The Foundation shall be focusing on public policy and democratisation advocacy, good governance and accountability, conservation and sustainable development impact investment, climate solution and renewable energy and public interest technology. And to add an intellectual touch to our advocacies, an annual memorial lecture shall be institutionalised and it shall hold every 17th April to remember our late icon," he said.