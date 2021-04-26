Nigeria: Emefiele Tasks Varsities On Agric Research

26 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has challenged tertiary institutions in Nigeria to promote research and set-up demonstration farms.

Emefiele stated this while delivering a lecture titled: "Jump Starting the Agricultural Revolution: The CBN Experience" at the 23rd-25th joint convocation lecture of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM).

The Governor, who was represented by the Director, Development Finance Department, Mr Philip Yila Yusuf, urged them to set up demonstration farms in farming areas, where farmers can come and obtain knowledge on the right farming practices to adopt in order to increase their yields and output.

The CBN helmsman said the CBN was ready to provide a commercial outlook to research breakthroughs on improved seeds by ensuring a guaranteed market through off-take of those seeds for adoption by Nigerian farmers under the Bank's Anchor Borrowers' Programme (ABP).

He noted that the seed industry was a multi-billion dollar investment, and offered the potential for collaboration between the CBN and the university community.

Emefiele then urged the graduating students to leverage the knowledge they had acquired at the school towards applying it in supporting further growth of Nigeria's agricultural sector given its immense opportunities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.