Nigeria Facing Asymmetric, Emerging Security Threats - Defence Minister

26 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie

The Minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has said that the Nigerian nation in the last few years is being challenged by asymmetric and emerging security threats, kidnapping and economic sabotage.

Retired General Magashi spoke through the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, at the passing out parade of Batch 30 trainee cadets and ratings of the Nigerian Navy at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Rivers State.

He said the Nigerian Navy has continued to spearhead internal security in the Niger Delta region and part of the southwest against militants, pirates, operators of illegal refineries and crude oil theft, their sponsors and collaborators.

He charged the newly commissioned naval cadets trainees and ratings to stay clear from what he described as today's social vices such as substance abuse, cultism, peer group pressure and negative use of social media and put into use the experiences they acquired throughout their training.

He said that the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with other security agencies has succeeded in containing some of the security challenges in the economic sector.

Highlight of the occasion was the administration of oath of allegiance on the Special Duty Trainee Cadets by the Chief of Defence Staff.

About 30 Cadet Trainees and 1170 naval ratings passed out at the ceremony.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.