Nigeria Facing Asymmetric, Emerging Security Threats - Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has said that the Nigerian nation in the last few years is being challenged by asymmetric and emerging security threats, kidnapping and economic sabotage.

Retired General Magashi spoke through the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, at the passing out parade of Batch 30 trainee cadets and ratings of the Nigerian Navy at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Rivers State.

He said the Nigerian Navy has continued to spearhead internal security in the Niger Delta region and part of the southwest against militants, pirates, operators of illegal refineries and crude oil theft, their sponsors and collaborators.

He charged the newly commissioned naval cadets trainees and ratings to stay clear from what he described as today's social vices such as substance abuse, cultism, peer group pressure and negative use of social media and put into use the experiences they acquired throughout their training.

He said that the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with other security agencies has succeeded in containing some of the security challenges in the economic sector.

Highlight of the occasion was the administration of oath of allegiance on the Special Duty Trainee Cadets by the Chief of Defence Staff.

About 30 Cadet Trainees and 1170 naval ratings passed out at the ceremony.