Nigeria: S/East Govs Order Ohanaeze to Raise Committee Over 'Unfair Treatment' of Igbo

The South-East Governors' Forum Sunday directed the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, to form strategy and welfare committee to engage and protect the people of the zone, especially those being "unfairly treated".

The chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of their security meeting with opinion leaders in the zone in Enugu.

He said the forum also directed Obiozor to form the South East Peace and Reconciliation Committee to engage the people of the zone for their peace and security and that of visitors.

He said the Attorney-Generals and Commissioners for Justice of the states were directed to amend existing state laws to give legal backing to the joint security outfit, Ebubuagu.

Umahi said the forum reiterated its support for the establishment of state police in view of the current security challenges in parts of the country. He said the forum had set up a committee to work out acceptable modalities for the workability of state policing and would submit the same to the National Economic Council (NEC).

"The meeting is in support of restructuring, the setting up of state police and other national issues as discussed at the last NEC meeting.

"A committee has been set up to work out acceptable modalities and submit the same to NEC in its next meeting," he said.

He said the meeting reiterated its support for the adoption of a common joint security outfit code-named 'Ebube Agu' with its regional headquarters in Enugu.

He said the outfit would work with police and other security agencies in its operations to protect lives and property in the Southeast.

"We agreed on the structure and operational modalities of Ebube Agu and also set up an advisory board for the security outfit," he said.

"We condemn the recent attack on the home country of Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo and other state infrastructure."

Umahi restated the ban of open grazing in the region and urged the security agencies and vigilance groups to enforce the ban in all the states. (NAN)