Nigeria: Boko Haram Financing - No Secret Trial for Arrested BDC Operators, Ndume Tells Govt

26 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has expressed reservations over the secret trial of Bureau de Change (BDC) operators arrested for allegedly funding Boko Haram terrorists.

Ndume (APC, Borno South) urged the Federal Government to expose the identities of all the BDC operators so far arrested and try them in public.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported that some Bureau De Change operators facilitating the transfer of money to Boko Haram terrorists had been arrested.

Addressing reporters in Abuja Sunday Ndume said: "The Presidency said recently that Nigerians would be shocked if it revealed the identities of those who are sponsoring the Boko Haram insurgents. Can you imagine that 400 Bureau De Change operators are the people funding the Boko Haram? When the BDC operators are arrested now, what will the government do with them? The presidency is already saying their case is confidential. What is confidential about it?

"The Presidency should expose the identities of all the BDC operators so far arrested and carry out their trial in public. If any of them is innocent, he should be allowed to go while those found guilty must be made to face the music.

"When I was wrongly accused, I was tried publicly and I was vindicated. The trial lasted six years in an open court. If there is any criminal act linked to anybody, no matter how highly placed, let the evidence be placed before the public, there should be no secret trial.

"Nowadays, criminals are arrested and paraded without further action. Nobody knows what happens to the people who killed 11 soldiers in Benue State recently? What happened to those who beheaded policemen in Cross River State?

"If everyone is doing what he's supposed to do as defined by our constitution and laws, we would not have these problems. Citizens should expose suspicious movements."

On travel advisory by the US government to its citizens planning to travel to Nigeria, Ndume said, "America has the right to advise its citizens on the issue of security just the same way I won't advise anybody to travel anyhow within Nigeria.

"There's no big deal about the American travel advisory to its citizens wishing to come to Nigeria.

"The truth of the matter is that we are facing security challenges that is more intense than the situation before now especially with the new dimensions in addition to the existing ones. It is a matter of concern."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.