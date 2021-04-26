Nigeria: Kano Destroys 402 Tonnes of Fake, Substandard, Expired Products

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) on Sunday destroyed over 402 tonnes of fake, expired and substandard products confiscated from traders across the state.

The destruction led by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was held at the premises of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano.

Speaking during the destruction ceremony, the acting KSCPC Chairman, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi said the destroyed items include drugs, food cosmetics, cigarettes, grains, animal feeds and drinks.

He explained that the agency works with the support of NDLEA, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), State Security Service (SSS) as well as other security agencies in the state.