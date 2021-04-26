Nigeria: Lagos Closes Major Highway for 4-Week Construction

The Lagos State Government has said there will be diversion of traffic from the main carriageway inbound Anthony from Monday May 3, 2021 for four due to ongoing construction along Ikorodu road.

In a statement, Sunday, it said as part of the on-going reconstruction works on Ketu-Mile 12 section of Lagos/Ikorodu road, traffic will be diverted from Ojota Underpass to Demurin Junction on the Ikorodu corridor from Monday (today) also for four weeks.

These were contained in separate statements by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

On the Anthony diversion, the commissioner said it was necessary to address the lingering failure of the access road at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland over the years.

He explained that the repairs would minimise congestion experienced by motorists along the corridor.

He assured that alternative routes had been created and provided to cater for motorists while construction is underway.

"Traffic from Ibadan-Lagos Express can also go straight to Oworonshoki to connect Gbagada and descend the ramp at Anthony axis to connect Ikorodu Road", the commissioner said.

The statement also disclosed that the recently improved Maryland Junction will be opened temporarily during the duration of the construction period to accommodate traffic coming from Ojota axis and Ikorodu.

Motorists could be diverted to a Contra flow on the Ojota bound lane during peak hours.

He said, "Road users coming from Ikeja are advised to use Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to link Maryland and access Ikorodu road inbound Surulere."