Namibia: Kavango West Reels After Horror Crash

26 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Nkurenkuru — The Kavango West governor, Sirkka Ausiku, has expressed shock following the death of 10 passengers in a horrifying car crash on Friday evening.

The accident happened some 18 km west of Nkurenkuru and the police have confirmed the accident.

"The number of people who perished in the motor vehicle accident remains at 10. One person is still in the Rundu hospital," said Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas.

"I was informed by the police and they indicated 10 people perished in the terrible heartbreaking accident in the region," Ausiku told New Era.

According to the police, a seven-seater collided with a Nissan Tiida sedan and both cars caught fire at around 18h45. The incident happened on the Nkurenkuru-Mpungu road.

"When the confirmation of the names of the deceased is made available by the police, we'll request the ministry of health as well as the ministry of gender equality to provide counselling support to the bereaved families because this is unbearable," she said. The deceased are not yet identified as they are burned beyond recognition, which makes it difficult.

The governor appealed to road users to adhere to safety measures and urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and be focused when driving. "Let's not use alcohol while driving and I'm not implying that the accident was caused by that but just as a general appeal. I'm also appealing to pedestrians not to walk close to the roads to avoid accidents," she said.

"For now, I can't say much till we meet the families. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Let's all practice road safety measures to save lives on our roads."

Read the original article on New Era.

